Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Increases By 68.0%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Biotage AB has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $21.00.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Further Reading

