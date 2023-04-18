Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Decreases By 42.0%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bioasis Technologies Price Performance

BIOAF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Bioasis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bioasis Technologies

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include the Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

