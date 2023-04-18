Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Drops By 15.8%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,568,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 6,610,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKFCF opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
