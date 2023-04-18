Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Increases By 33.3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

RILYZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,943. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10.

