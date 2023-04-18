Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Drops By 36.7%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 453,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Avenue Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

