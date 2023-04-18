Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Decreases By 18.4%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $78,366 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,590. The company has a market cap of $375.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

