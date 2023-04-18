Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Rises By 34.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
