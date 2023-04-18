Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Rises By 34.2%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Aptevo Therapeutics

APVO remained flat at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,905. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.