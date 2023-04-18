Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Decreases By 37.2%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 997,500 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,184,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 112,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.