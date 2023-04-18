Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Drops By 43.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,599,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 2,819,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,991.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

