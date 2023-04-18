Short Interest in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Decreases By 20.3%

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 211,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,861.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 218.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter worth about $614,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.