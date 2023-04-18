Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Global Ports Stock Performance
Shares of LON GPH traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 158.50 ($1.96). 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.59 million, a PE ratio of -352.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27).
Global Ports Company Profile
