Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Global Ports Stock Performance

Shares of LON GPH traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 158.50 ($1.96). 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.59 million, a PE ratio of -352.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27).

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

