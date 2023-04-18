Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,286.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGIOF remained flat at $45.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

