Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in March

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Sherritt International Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SHERF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,921. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Further Reading

