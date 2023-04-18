Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.9 days.

Shawcor Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS SAWLF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAWLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.