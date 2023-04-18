Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Tuesday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

