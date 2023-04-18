Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Tuesday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
