SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.14

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 9915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGSOY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $933.52.
SGS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.
SGS Cuts Dividend
About SGS
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.
