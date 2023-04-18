ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $545.00 at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $465.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.48.
ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $470.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 294.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $522.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
