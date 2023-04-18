ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $545.00 at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $465.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $470.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 294.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $522.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

