Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$41.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.35.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 927,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,095. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.71.

Insider Activity

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.