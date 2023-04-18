Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 39,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 612,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
Scilex Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
Featured Articles
