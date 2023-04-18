Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $768.66 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $884.74. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $768.66 and a 12-month high of $893.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schweiter Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

