Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. 501,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

