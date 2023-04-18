Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance

LON:SOI opened at GBX 262 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.84. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £671.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,742.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,426 ($7,951.99). Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

