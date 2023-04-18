Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SARTF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SARTF stock remained flat at $360.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.83. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.35 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 16.33%.

(Get Rating)

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.