Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Hits $5.40

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00018308 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $55.14 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

