Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $25.68.
Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.
Featured Articles
