Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.