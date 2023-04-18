Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 231,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,083,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

SANA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

