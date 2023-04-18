Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 231,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,083,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SANA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.