Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.22. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.39.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.