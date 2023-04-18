Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.22. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.