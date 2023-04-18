Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 217,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at $545,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of SFE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. 8,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

