SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 197,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SABS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,679,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

(Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.