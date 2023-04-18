SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 197,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.
Featured Stories
