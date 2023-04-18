Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Rubicon Organics Stock Up 3.0 %
Rubicon Organics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
About Rubicon Organics
