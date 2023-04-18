RTC Group (LON:RTC) Trading 3.1% Higher

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.21 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). 5,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 24,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

The company has a market cap of £2.42 million, a PE ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.03.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

