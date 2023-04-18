Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lowered by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

