Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 926,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

