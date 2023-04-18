Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned about 0.12% of Rollins worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,370,000 after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,396,000 after buying an additional 380,254 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after buying an additional 448,827 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 231,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

