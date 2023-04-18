Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,435,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 3,344,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. 1,867,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,539. Roche has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

Roche Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after buying an additional 876,903 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 18.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 665,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

