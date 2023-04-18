Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 19,052,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,365,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.