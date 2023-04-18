River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 556,374 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556,374 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 107,508 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LSXMK opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,031 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,578 in the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

