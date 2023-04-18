River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 3,567 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of IDACORP worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

