River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBSI opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

