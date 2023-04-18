River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,929 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.97. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

