River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

