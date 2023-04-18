River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

