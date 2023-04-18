River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.