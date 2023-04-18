RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 61.0% in March

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
RIV Capital Stock Performance
CNPOF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
RIV Capital Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RIV Capital (CNPOF)
