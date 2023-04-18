RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGCO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 6,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.