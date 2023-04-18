RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $56,612.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 590,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,389.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

