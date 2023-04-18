Reviewing Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) & Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.29 -$29.98 million ($1.19) -0.11 Happiness Development Group $95.59 million 0.34 -$49.19 million $0.48 9.87

This table compares Smart for Life and Happiness Development Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Happiness Development Group. Smart for Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Happiness Development Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Smart for Life and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart for Life currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,320.55%. Given Smart for Life’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Risk and Volatility

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Happiness Development Group beats Smart for Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

