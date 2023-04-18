Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 331,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.37% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 211,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.9% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 51.6% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 170,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

