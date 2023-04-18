Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 47,857 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 212.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.