Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,107 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ TLT opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $123.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.00.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.