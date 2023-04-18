Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,107 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $123.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

